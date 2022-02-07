"Backing the blue" — or supporting police — must include emphasizing mental health resources for officers, especially in the wake of recent attacks on police, Nassau County's newly-elected PBA president told public officials Monday.

Tommy Shevlin, a 16-year veteran of the Nassau Police Department and Valley Stream native, addressed a breakfast meeting in Roslyn Heights on Monday of Nassau County and police officials, including County Executive Bruce Blakeman, District Attorney Anne Donnelly and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

Shevlin, who has worked as a counselor in the department's Employee Assistance Office and has been public about his own mental health battles, noted that the spike in shootings in New York City and on Long Island, as well as assaults on police, weigh heavily on officers on patrol.

Seven NYPD officers have been shot this year, including the fatal shootings of Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

"We all know what's going on with crime. We all know what's going on with the violence against police officers. We are not here to bless the past or to point fingers. That's not going to help us move forward. We need to work together," Shevlin said.

"We need to come together for our communities, our cities, our state, and that's what we're about. I'm not a Republican, I'm not a Democrat. I'm a police officer. I represent police officers and their families."

Shevlin said police officers have been facing intense pressure and dangers in recent years and need support from the department, elected officials and the public to break the stigma of seeking help for mental health struggles.

"We need to do more than just come together for funerals and ceremonies and press conferences. We need to actually work together on the real issues. We're all human. No matter what job we have. Police officers risk their lives when they leave their families to protect you and your family," Shevlin said.

"The stress they have on a daily basis is unmatched. We need to make it OK to get help and not treat people like they're broken. Everybody deserves another chance. But we have to all change our views."

Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder commended Shevlin for being open about his own mental health struggles as he represents his fellow officers.

"When we struggle with a lot of (the) mental health issues we have today and suicide is on the rise, it’s a guy like Tommy Shevlin that’s come to the front, told his story to the world and done the right thing by his cops," Ryder said.

Blakeman noted the emotional impact on officers responding to medical calls, crimes and car crashes, and attending officer funerals.

"And it does take an emotional toll, some of the things that you see in your job," Blakeman said. "And so mental health and emotional well-being are important components of having a healthy police department."