A Nassau County police officer assigned to find impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve suffered serious head injuries early Monday after an intoxicated motorist hit his patrol car head-on, authorities said.

Acting Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Officer Willard Gomes was in serious but stable condition at a hospital. Authorities declined to say where Gomes was hospitalized.

“He was on DWI patrol, enforcing DWI laws for New Year’s Eve,” Ryder said Monday during a news conference at Nassau police headquarters in Mineola.

Gomes, a 12-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department, suffered a head injury that caused swelling and bleeding on his brain, a broken vertebrae in his neck, a broken arm and a broken leg. The crash also cracked one of Gomes’ ribs and left him with broken teeth and other facial injuries, officials said.

Gomes was driving north on Glen Cove Road in Greenvale at 2:25 a.m. when a pickup truck driven by Keith Dillon, 29, of New Hyde Park, crossed the double line and hit the officer’s vehicle, police said.

The department’s Emergency Services crew spent approximately 45 minutes trying to extricate Gomes from the wreck, authorities said. An off-duty NYPD officer assisted with the rescue.

Dillon was hospitalized with an ankle injury. He will be charged with second-degree vehicular assault, second-degree assault and driving while intoxicated, Ryder said. Authorities said it was unclear when Dillon would be arraigned.

Dillon had been charged with DWI in 2015, Ryder said.

Nassau police said they made 36 DWI arrests this weekend, up from 21 last year.