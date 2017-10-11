A Plainview man who went missing last month has been found, Nassau County police said Wednesday.
Nelson Joseph, 28, had failed to return to his home in Plainview on Sept. 18, police said. Joseph, who has a cognitive disorder and was in need of medication, had last been seen headed to the bus to go to work.
In announcing Wednesday that Joseph had been located, police did not provide details.
