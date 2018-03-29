TOPOOL180330 - The Town of North Hempstead has made it cheaper for active military members to use town pools.

Town council members unanimously approved a resolution March 20 that makes the daily fee for using town pools the same price for veterans and active duty members. The move means active duty members now pay $6 a day instead of $11 to use the pool at Michael J. Tully Park or $4 a day instead of $8 to use the pool at Whitney Pond Park. The discounts had already been set for veterans and now active members are getting the same rate.

The price for military personnel to use the pools at Manorhaven Beach Park and the Yes We Can Community Center are also discounted. Civilians pay $145 for an annual pool membership at Manorhaven during the early bird registration while military pays $85. At Yes We Can, the annual rate is $150 for civilians and $120 for military.