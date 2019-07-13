TODAY'S PAPER
Woman found on float in backyard pool dies, police say

Nassau County police are investigating a possible drowning

Nassau County police are investigating a possible drowning on Quebec Road in Island Park on Friday night. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A backyard pool on Quebec Road in Island Park claimed the life of a woman on Friday evening, police said.

She was only partly supported by an inflatable float; her head was in the water, according to Nassau County police, She was unresponsive when discovered about 8:40 p.m.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital; her identity has not been released, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

