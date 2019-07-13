Woman found on float in backyard pool dies, police say
A backyard pool on Quebec Road in Island Park claimed the life of a woman on Friday evening, police said.
She was only partly supported by an inflatable float; her head was in the water, according to Nassau County police, She was unresponsive when discovered about 8:40 p.m.
The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital; her identity has not been released, police said.
