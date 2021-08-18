TODAY'S PAPER
Farmingdale Library apologizes after accidentally putting pornographic comic in family gift bags

The Farmingdale Public Library system has been serving

The Farmingdale Public Library system has been serving the community for over 80 years. Its current building was completed in 1994 and now holds over 100,000 books, CDs and DVDs. July 5, 2011.... Credit: Alexi Knock

By Joan Gralla
An explicit comic book incorrectly classified as child-appropriate by the distributor, was given to a youngster Saturday by the Farmingdale Public Library during National Free Comic Book Day, an official said.

Comic book distributors use color-coded sheets of paper to separate different categories of comics in the free bags. At least one comic book meant only for adults eyes slipped through.

"Despite having participated in National Free Comic Book Day's giveaway for six years, unfortunately, at least one of the comic books received from Diamond Comic Distributors this year contained explicit imagery," the library said in a statement.

"The Library sincerely apologizes for this oversight," it added.

Officials with Diamond Comic Distributors, based in Hunt Valley, Maryland, were not immediately available.

Farmingdale librarians now are discussing whether to continue the program next year, and if they do, that distributor will not be included, said director Deborah Podolski.

The number of pornographic comic books the library received was not immediately available.

Free Comic Book Day, begun in 2002, aims to support this publishing sector by "bringing in new readers and enthusiasts," according to its website, which noted Europe, Asia and Australia all have joined in.

Diamond Comic Distributors, the web site says, is the largest distributor. Venom #35, which the firm distributes, was the bestselling comic book in June, Diamond says on its website.

