Man dies after crashing vehicle into Port Washington house, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A man was killed and his passenger was injured Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a house in Port Washington, police said.

The man, 71, was driving a 1978 Toyota Chinook west on Reid Avenue when it hit a curb on Mackey Avenue and crashed into the residence about 1:40 p.m., Nassau County police said early Thursday.

The woman, 66, who suffered a collapsed lung and broken ribs, was taken to a hospital by the Port Washington Fire Department, police said. The driver was also taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released their names.

The vehicle was impounded and Homicide Squad detectives are investigating, police said.

Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

