Worker dies after fall from ladder in Port Washington, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Uniondale man died after he fell from a ladder Tuesday morning in Port Washington while doing exterminating work on a home, Nassau police said.

The name of the 29-year-old worker was not immediately released.

Police said he fell off the ladder about 11:35 a.m. "while performing hired extermination work on a Bayside Avenue home … and sustained a serious neck injury."

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, police said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

