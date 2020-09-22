A Uniondale man died after he fell from a ladder Tuesday morning in Port Washington while doing exterminating work on a home, Nassau police said.

The name of the 29-year-old worker was not immediately released.

Police said he fell off the ladder about 11:35 a.m. "while performing hired extermination work on a Bayside Avenue home … and sustained a serious neck injury."

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

The investigation into the man’s death is ongoing, police said.