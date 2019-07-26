About 100 firefighters battled a fire that tore into two Port Washington homes Friday night, and one resident and his dog trapped on an upper floor in one of the houses were rescued by a neighbor who rushed over with a ladder, officials said.

Fire engulfs a house at Fifth Avenue and New Street in Port Washington ⁦@Newsday⁩ pic.twitter.com/1GjKFyMxn3 — Ken Schachter (@kschach) Jul 207, 2019

Firefighters from 12 departments rushed to New Street, a narrow road off of 5th Avenue in the village, to tackle the blaze, which was called in at about 6:30 p.m.

Port Washington Fire Chief Thomas Golden said initial reports included a person trapped on the second floor of a home.

“The neighbor next door was able to throw up a ladder and get the victim out of the second floor,” Golden told News 12 Long Island at the scene.

Firefighters respond to house fire at Fifth Ave. and New St. In Pt. Washington Friday afternoon. @Newsday pic.twitter.com/GERGfsJYkn — Ken Schachter (@kschach) Jul 207, 2019

James Hickman, head of fire investigations for the Nassau County fire marshal's office, said the man was taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and was in stable condition.

New Street resident Scott Trimarchi, in an interview, said he was gardening on the deck of his home when he smelled smoke and looked up to find flames shooting from the roof next door.

He raced over.

"I see a car in the driveway," Trimarchi said. " 'Is someone home?' I'm yelling and yelling and he eventually popped out a window. He said, 'My whole house is on fire.' I said 'I know. Can you get out?' He said 'No.' "

Racing back to his house, Trimarchi grabbed a tall ladder from the garage and propped it up against the side of the burning home.

"He and his dog were there," he said. "He couldn't even get his dog out of the house. He threw it [the dog] down to me and he went down the ladder."

The neighbor was taken to a local hospital, and eventually the blaze engulfed the house and jumped about 10 feet to Trimarchi's home, he said.

Trimarchi said he watched the house he had restored burn.

"My house is probably not going to be livable the next couple weeks," he said. "All the work that I spent fixing it up is just — first of all, I'm just glad my family is OK, because my wife and baby were in the house. We were getting ready to go out for the night."

Trimarchi said he will stay with relatives in Port Washington and take care of his neighbor's dog. But he said the house of the man he saved has been destroyed.

Hickman said the fire was not completely out as of about 8:30 p.m., and firefighters faced several challenges in the four-alarm fire: "The streets are narrow and hilly. Tight little spot."