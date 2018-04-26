The Town of North Hempstead has reduced the fees associated with using two town parks in Port Washington.

Residents who want to visit North Hempstead Beach Park or Manorhaven Beach Park will pay $10 to park if using a credit card instead of $15 with cash. Town council members approved the change during a meeting on April 17

Also, Supervisor Judi Bosworth said during the meeting that active military and veterans can park free during the town’s Memorial Day celebration on May 26 at North Hempstead Beach Park.