Port Washington police are investigating swastikas sprayed-painted inside the hamlet's Police Athletic League building but whether it rises to the level of a hate crime is in dispute.

The swastikas — an ancient religious symbol but appropriated by the Nazis as they slaughtered six million Jews in the 1930s and 40s — were discovered as part of a break-in at the club and amounted to nothing more than a crime of opportunity, said Police Chief Robert Delmuro.

"We don’t consider this a hate crime" because the damage was contained to inside the building and passersby couldn't see the swastikas, DelMuro said.

Further, the same paint — stored inside the building — also was sprayed on softballs and part of a baseball pitching machine, the chief said.

The police department's determination disappointed Rob Elkins, the executive director of the athletic league, who called the decision "totally unacceptable."

"That's why I called the Nassau County DA's Hate Crime Unit this morning," he said. "Anybody who spray paints 12 or more swastikas where children frequent — that's a hate crime."

Elkins, who is Jewish, saw the vandalism for the first time inside the clubhouse late Monday night, after a board member called him about it earlier that evening, he said.

The red swastikas, of various sizes, were also painted on a door as well as a tractor used to cut grass and maintain a large multisports’ field, Elkins said. One of the tractor’s tires was popped and a back door broken, he said.

"There’s a giant swastika painted on the door, literally painted across thank you cards kids from summer camp wrote to us," Elkins said. "They painted right over the greeting cards."

Elkins, 56, who has lived in Port Washington for more than two decades, estimated the cost of the damage was $50,000.

He said another board member was in and out of the clubhouse Sunday night and left about 9:30 p.m.

"She locked the doors and considered it a good day or good night," Elkins said.

He suspects the crimes were committed between Sunday night, when the board member left the clubhouse, and early Monday evening, when a second board member saw the symbol on the door and alerted him.

He reported the vandalism to Port Washington police Tuesday morning, Elkins said. The organization's board held an emergency meeting Tuesday night where members agreed to install a security system with a camera near the club, Elkins said.

DelMuro said the Main Street building is difficult to monitor because it is dilapidated and set below the level of the road, with several exits and entrances — and the front door is far from securely locked.

Elkins said he can't get over seeing the large swastika painted over greeting cards written by children.

"To take that symbol of hate and use it to deface something that is charitable and good … That is what they chose to deface?" he asked.

With Joan Gralla