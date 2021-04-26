Police are investigating the discovery of two swastika images found on the facades of a Port Washington elementary school Sunday.

Port Washington Union Free School District Superintendent Michael Hynes confirmed the incident in an open letter to the community Sunday, reporting the discovery of the graffiti on "the front and rear facades" of the John Philip Sousa Elementary School on Sands Point Road.

Both the Port Washington police and Nassau County police have been notified, Hynes wrote.

Nassau police Monday referred all inquiries to Port Washington, which did not immediately comment on the status of their investigation.

Chief Thomas Ruehle of the neighboring Sands Point Police Department confirmed his officers have increased patrols in the area surrounding The Community Synagogue, which is located not far from the elementary school, adding: "Although, we are constantly checking and driving the property when there aren't situations like this."

Sands Point also referred additional inquiries to Port Washington, which is the lead agency in the investigation.

In an email correspondence, officials at The Community Synagogue said they were "deeply saddened and angry" at the act of antisemitism.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In his email to the community, Hynes said the district had taken "the necessary steps" to ensure any images were removed from the school's exterior walls prior to the arrival of students Monday.

He added: "The Port Washington School District and its educators are committed to creating an inclusive environment where our students are taught and encouraged to treat all people with kindness and respect."

Hynes noted that the district partners with the Holocaust Museum and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove and parents and community groups to "continue educating our students on the lasting damage from symbols of hate."