A 38-year-old man was in serious condition after police said he may have suffered a medical episode while operating a jet ski and was transported to a beach in Port Washington Sunday.

The identity of the man has not been released. Police said he is from Queens.

Nassau County police said the man was operating the personal watercraft device in the Long Island Sound and was found by a friend face down in the water.

Due to the location of the incident, north of Sands Point, the New Rochelle Police Department was the first to respond — and transported the victim to North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, where the crew was met by a team from the Port Washington Fire Department as well as officers from the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau and an aviation unit.

The man was then airlifted to a local hospital, police said.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and additional details were unavailable.