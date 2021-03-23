TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Floral Park Post Office renamed for hometown FDNY hero firefighter

On Tuesday, the Floral Park Post Office was

On Tuesday, the Floral Park Post Office was renamed for Lt. Michael Davidson, a 15-year veteran of the FDNY, on the third anniversary of the 2018 Harlem fire that took his life. Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware/Zoom

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Honoring an FDNY hero who embodied courage, devotion to duty, and love for family and community, the Floral Park Post Office on Tuesday was renamed the Lt. Michael R. Davidson Post Office Building.

Davidson perished when a Harlem building, being used as a set for a film, caught fire three years ago.

"Obviously, we're caught up in our emotions and grief and thoughts but we thank you for giving us this celebration today so that we can honor Michael's life," said his widow, Eileen, during the livestreamed ceremony. "Michael absolutely loved this town … we looked forward to all those years of raising our children together."

Speakers included Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro, Floral Park Village Mayor Dominick A. Longobardi, Long Island Postal District Manager Frank Calabrese and Floral Park Postmaster Harold Bonilla, who partly focused on the 15-year FDNY veteran's service to the department and his community.

His widow, in words and a photograph montage, depicted an exceptional family man.

Davidson was just 37; before his father, Robert, retired, the two worked for Engine Company 69 in Harlem; a brother, Eric, is an FDNY firefighter in the Bronx.

His widow recalled how her husband was often seen pushing a double stroller around town. ""You always saw him, four kids in tow, always with a smile."

"To have Michael's name memorialized in this way truly is a gift to our family, and what a gift it will be to our children, to see their father's name, and our family's name" emblazoned on the post office, she said. "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Her husband was the first one in — the point man — on a team that entered the Harlem basement on March 22, 2018. They were ordered to retreat because the situation was too dangerous, but Davidson couldn’t escape due to near-zero visibility. His colleagues returned to the building and found him unconscious. He died at Harlem Hospital.

To the FDNY commissioner, Davidson "was a true leader."

"Mike is the kind of person who should be looked up to — and should be remembered always."

Rice, who introduced the congressional bill needed to rename the post office, joined others in expressing the hope that Davidson's legacy of courage and self-sacrifice will live on.

"Every time we pass this building we will be reminded of Michael," she said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

A pharmacist gets ready to administer a COVID-19 NY reaches grim milestone from COVID-19 pandemic: 40,000 deaths
Houses on Chestnut Drive in East Hills. Homes East Hills offers 'lots of open space,' good schools
Some 95,600 cars passed through the intersection of Study: Five of the most crowded intersections in NY are in Nassau
The reform plan includes a program instituting body-worn Nassau police reform plan approved in 16-3 vote
Tresool Singh-Conway, of East Meadow, gets a COVID-19 Cuomo: New Yorkers age 50 and above will qualify for COVID-19 vaccine
The Catholic grammar school at the Church of Baldwin Catholic school closing in June, diocese says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?