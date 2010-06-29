Power back on in Great Neck

Power was restored Monday evening to the final two dozen or so Great Neck homes that were left without electricity after last week's powerful thunderstorm, the Long Island Power Authority said.

"All storm-related outages have been resolved," LIPA spokeswoman Vanessa Baird-Streeter said Tuesday morning.

Among the 30 or so homes that were without power after a Thursday thunderstorm rattled the village was that of Mayor Ralph Kreitzman. Power was restored to Kreitzman's Strathmore area home between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, Baird-Streeter said.

About 200 homes were without power early Monday. By late afternoon, about 30 remained in the dark.

The village's Department of Public Works crews were working 12-hour shifts, with help from the Town of North Hempstead, the Village of Mineola and private companies, Kreitzman said Monday.

Workers spent Monday clearing roads of debris and removing dangling tree limbs, Kreitzman said.

LIPA crews are expected to be in the area for at least another week, he said. In the meantime, Kreitzman has implemented an emergency procedure to issue temporary building permits for properties to repair or restore storm damage. In most cases, the village is waiving fees, other than a filing fee, he said.

Work must be completed within 60 days of the day the permit is issued. The village building department has details. Village hall hours have been expanded; hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.