$1M Powerball ticket sold at Hempstead gas station mini market

A second-prize ticket worth $1 million in the Jan. 12 Powerball drawing was sold at Peninsula Blvd A Plus in Hempstead. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold at a Hempstead gas station store, the New York Lottery announced Thursday.

No one at the Sunoco APlus mini market, located at 665 Peninsula Blvd, responded to calls for comment. And whoever bought the second-prize winning ticket at the store has not stepped forward.

The Powerball drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The state lottery calculates that Powerball has contributed $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

