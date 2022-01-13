A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday's drawing was sold at a Hempstead gas station store, the New York Lottery announced Thursday.

No one at the Sunoco APlus mini market, located at 665 Peninsula Blvd, responded to calls for comment. And whoever bought the second-prize winning ticket at the store has not stepped forward.

The Powerball drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The state lottery calculates that Powerball has contributed $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education.