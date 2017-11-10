This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Powerboat racer from Long Island killed in crash in Florida Keys, officials say

Joseph Sgro, 63, of Bellmore was president of Outerlimits Powerboats Inc. Of the four other passengers aboard, two Merrick men were said to be injured.

Joeseph Sgro with one of his powerboats in

Joeseph Sgro with one of his powerboats in 2009. Photo Credit: Joel Cairo

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Long Island powerboat racer has died after his vessel flipped over while cruising in the Florida Keys, authorities said Friday.

Joseph Sgro, 63, one of five Long Islanders aboard the 50-foot powerboat, was operating the throttles when the boat rolled over Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

Records show Sgro is from...

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

