Powerboat racer from Long Island killed in crash in Florida Keys, officials say
Joseph Sgro, 63, of Bellmore was president of Outerlimits Powerboats Inc. Of the four other passengers aboard, two Merrick men were said to be injured.
A Long Island powerboat racer has died after his vessel flipped over while cruising in the Florida Keys, authorities said Friday.
Joseph Sgro, 63, one of five Long Islanders aboard the 50-foot powerboat, was operating the throttles when the boat rolled over Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.
