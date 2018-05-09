The Diocese of Rockville Centre has removed from ministry an associate pastor at St. Barnabas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Bellmore “due to inappropriate behavior unrelated to endangering any minor,” the diocese said Wednesday.

The Rev. Charles Omotu was removed and “the matter was reported to law enforcement and is being handled according to appropriate processes,” diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said in a statement.

“The ongoing investigation by law enforcement has found no evidence of any potential criminal conduct on the part of Father Omotu,” the statement said.

The diocese did not say what the alleged conduct involved or provide further details.

Omotu, 51, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Nassau County district attorney’s office had no immediate comment.

Regarding the referral to law enforcement, Dolan said, “The diocese wanted to ensure that the matter was properly reviewed in an abundance of caution. But the investigation to date has revealed no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.”