Town of Oyster Bay officials joined police and members of the Nassau County Legislature on Thursday to show support for law enforcement in the latest so-called Blue Ribbon Campaign rally in Nassau.

The campaign aims to support law enforcement agents in response to calls to defund the police after George Floyd's death while in police custody earlier this year in Minneapolis.

At Thursday's event, Legis. Rose Marie Walker and Legis. Laura Schaefer joined Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, commanding officers and officers from the Nassau County police 2nd and 8th precincts, as well as members of the community, to encourage residents and business owners to show their support for law enforcement by placing blue ribbons on their homes and businesses.

“In a time where our police are under attack for the actions of a select few, it’s important for our community to come together and show our support," Walker said. "These ribbons will show law enforcement that our residents stand against defunding the police, and appreciate the work they do every day to keep us safe.”

“No one will be safe in America without the men and women in law enforcement, yet certain radical politicians want to defund and undermine our police," Saladino said. "In Nassau, we are fortunate to live in the safest large suburban county in the nation and that ranking is due to the dedication of our police. We ask residents to join us in wrapping a ribbon around their trees to Back the Blue.”

The rally was held at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Levittown Parkway and Old Country Road in Hicksville.

Previous events have been held in East Rockaway, Lynbrook, New Hyde Park and other areas in recent months.

Last month Nassau Police Benevolent Association president James McDermott said his officers received words of encouragement every day from a grateful public as they addressed a host of issues from the opioid crisis to gang violence to counterterrorism.

"The radical agenda of a few does not reflect the position of the majority," he said. "We do not need polls to show us that our residents do not want to defund the police."