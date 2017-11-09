The Village of Floral Park has launched an internal investigation into whether its police commissioner engaged in unethical behavior during a 2013 trip with former NYPD chiefs.

Stephen McAllister’s name was mentioned last month during federal testimony in Manhattan in an ongoing corruption case against Norman Seabrook, the former head of New York City’s correction officers’ union. During that testimony, former Bill de Blasio donor Jona Rechnitz said that McAllister was on an airplane with prostitutes and other NYPD officials that was bound for a college football game in Miami.

McAllister denies being on the plane, Floral Park village attorney John Ryan said Wednesday night during a village board meeting. McAllister has told the village that he paid for his own plane ticket and rental car for the trip, Ryan said.

“He has provided and continues to provide the village with documentation to that affect,” Ryan said. “As the village is conducting an internal review, no further comments can be made.”

Village residents said Wednesday that they want someone from outside the village government to review whether McAllister had any involvement with the trip.

“As of late, there has been no formal statement from our police commissioner or our board of trustees regarding this allegation,” said Hillcrest Civic Association president Nadia Holubnyczyj-Ortiz. “I call upon our board of trustees to mandate a full investigation into the matter of impropriety.”

McAllister, 55, who retired from the NYPD in 2009, joined the Floral Park police department in 2010. It is unclear whether the village has placed him on leave while the investigation takes place.