Curran praises police after arrest of 11 protesters in Merrick

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Sunday praised the police department’s response to mostly peaceful protests after 11 people were arrested during a demonstration against police brutality in Merrick Saturday.

“They’re calm and they’re focused and they are doing an excellent job de-escalating tensions, working with protesters in order to avoid conflict,” Curran said during a news briefing in Mineola.

Ten of those arrested were between the ages of 20 and 59 and one was a 15-year-old, Curran said. Ten were from Nassau County and one was from Suffolk.

She said the protesters were mostly peaceful and noted that a police lieutenant got on a knee and prayed with protesters.

A police sergeant suffered a broken ankle and will require surgery, and another officer suffered a scratched cornea during the arrests, Curran said.

“I have to just reinforce that violence against police will not be tolerated,” she said.

Demonstrators marched in communities across Long Island Saturday to plead for a justice system in which all are treated fairly, and at least 18 demonstrations were planned for Sunday.

Curran and police commissioner Patrick Ryder said that a small group of the Merrick protesters were inciting others to cross onto Meadowbrook Parkway, which they said was dangerous during a rainy afternoon. Ryder said that went on for about four and a half before officers made any arrests.

He stressed that no protesters were injured during the arrests and said he was proud of the officers’ actions.

“My cops are not bad people, my cops are the good guys,” he said. “They took an unleashing of vulgarity and calling us murderers and everything else as we walked that route with them. Nobody engaged. All stayed calm, all stayed professional.”

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of people protesting police brutality sat down en masse on the street in front of a Suffolk County police station in Huntington, chanting "Hands up, don't shoot!"

The demonstration began in downtown Greenlawn, where protesters rallied in a downpour and then steady rain before marching down Broadway, which police shut down at one point when the multiracial but predominantly white group of protesters took over the street.

As about 500 marchers approached the Second Precinct on Park Avenue in Huntington, a phalanx of police officers was waiting.

The protesters arrived with their hands in the air, shouting "Hands up, don't shoot!" before about 350 sat on Park Avenue, their chant changing to "I can't breathe" at a deafening level.

Those were the words George Floyd struggled to say as he died on a Minneapolis street on May 25, with Police Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pressing against his neck for nearly nine minutes.

There were tense moments during the hourlong sit-in. Protesters spoke with raw emotion about police brutality and their fear of the police. A police helicopter made passes overhead.

Protesters asked the roughly 50 police officers watching them to take a knee in solidarity, but they declined, with Insp. William Scrima saying, "Our job is to remain neutral and maintain the peace."

Kimberley Klein, 25, of Northport, said she protested because her conscience gave her no choice.

"Me not coming is nothing but privilege,” she said. “Black people don't get that choice. I'm tired of hearing about racism and people dying. Rain or shine we're here because we're ready and it's time to end inequality and racism."

The impetus for the protests on Long Island, in New York City and worldwide was outrage over Floyd's death.

But demonstrators said they want the protests to lead to substantive, lasting change.

Christina Lemyre, 31, of Bellmore, co-organizer of a protest of about 200 people along Stewart Avenue in Bethpage, encouraged reforms such as requiring police to wear body cameras.

“This nuisance is becoming a movement,” said Lemyre, adding that the protest was not anti-police. “I love that it’s stopping traffic and pulling people out of their homes. It’s an opportunity for everyone. Racism has no place on Long Island. It’s 2020. Enough is enough, silence is violence and we’re done.”

On Long Island, only Suffolk County and Freeport police have body cameras.

The Bethpage protesters, who chanted "black lives matter" while distributing hand sanitizer and water, also registered people to vote.

“As long as we keep peace and unity as the primary purpose in mind, you need to provide information how to actually implement change,” said organizer Nicole Nirenberg, 31, of East Meadow. “Standing on a sidewalk makes us feel together, but we need to do more.”

Nassau County Legis. Steven Rhoads (R-Bellmore), who represents parts of the area where the protests in Merrick, Bellmore and surrounding communities have taken place, sent a letter before Saturday's demonstration to County Executive Laura Curran objecting to the scale of the protests, which he termed a "crisis."

Rhoads, who chairs the legislature's minority affairs committee, said demonstrations have shut down streets during rush hour, blocking residents from returning home or commuting to work. He criticized how protesters Thursday night spilled onto Southern State Parkway, "creating a danger to themselves and motorists." The parkway was closed for about two hours.

Curran's office released a statement that she "takes advice from the Commissioner of Police and listens to the brave men and women who serve and protect, not a part-time Legislator with a history of spreading unauthorized and inaccurate information that only serves to further fan residents' anxieties and fears."

Curran praised police for being "true professionals in de-escalating tensions, safeguarding property and ensuring the safety of all" and accused Rhoads of trying to "score political points during a period of nationwide protests.”

At a 100-person protest along Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park, Selwyn Mohan, 52, a Trinidadian man who lives in Bay Shore, said: “We just want equality. I’m not asking for anything special. We just want to be treated the same.”

Mohan said he wanted his son to see him demonstrate, in hopes that life as a minority will be better for him.

“Our generation let them down because we stopped fighting,” Mohan said.

Justin Ashman, 21, of North Babylon, who was also at the Deer Park protest, said he came because “I’m tired of everything that goes on between police and black people. It has to change.”

In Westhampton Beach, hundreds sat and lay down on Main Street chanting “George Floyd” and “mama” — a reference to how Floyd called out for his mother as he died.

In East Setauket, protesters gathered on Route 25A, holding signs with messages such as "racism is a sin" and "we will not be silenced." Many knelt on sidewalks along the roadway as they held their signs aloft.

About eight counterprotesters yelled “go away” and “go back home,” with a man chanting “four more years” in a bullhorn, amid a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump.

One man blew cigar smoke into protesters’ faces, and a woman threatened to take her mask off and cough in their faces until demonstrators yelled at her and she walked away.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, at a virtual news conference Saturday, said he credits protesters and police officers for working together at demonstrations in Suffolk to create “peaceful” protests.

“Today we are not only coping with a public health crisis, but a crisis of concern and anger in our community that has been expressed through days of protests here in Suffolk County,” Bellone said.

The Suffolk County Police Department’s policies don’t allow for the “the kind of practice that’s part of policing in Minneapolis. It’s not what we do here,” Bellone said. “But there are always areas for us to make progress.”

With John Asbury, James Carbone, Catherine Carrera, Deborah S. Morris, David Olson, David Reich-Hale, John Roca, Jean-Paul Salamanca and Keldy Ortiz.