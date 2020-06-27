More than 80 protesters, many waving pride flags and “Black Trans Lives Matter” signs, peacefully rallied outside State Sen. John Brooks’ office in Massapequa on Saturday, calling on state lawmakers to repeal a loitering law they say enables police profiling and harassment.

Chanting in pouring rain, demonstrators called the loitering for the purposes of engaging in prostitution offense a law that targets transgender people based on their clothing or appearance.

“They are literally pulled over, questioned and stopped just because [of how they look],” said Shanequa Levin, 40, of Huntington, standing next to her 16-year-old daughter, Ariana Levin, on Merrick Road. “Right away, they are profiled just for being themselves.”

Organizers called on protesters to contact State Senate and Assembly members to support a bill that aims to repeal what they called a “walking while trans” law.

Joseph Agovino, a spokesman for Brooks, said the senator became a co-sponsor of the Senate bill on Tuesday and expressed his solidarity with this issue, a development protesters took to prove that their organizing worked.

“It’s going to go a long way in supporting the larger Black Lives Matter movement and ending police brutality against trans people of color,” said Elmer Flores, a 24-year-old organizer from Brentwood. “It’s going to affirm this community in their right to freedom and self-expression.”

A counterprotester, John Budnick, 70, of Massapequa Park, sang the national anthem and other patriotic songs in the background, holding signs that said: “Defend the Police Who Will Respond to 911 Calls for Help.”

The rain forced the postponement of other rallies set for Saturday. A protest planned for Oceanside was rescheduled to July 3.

A rally slated for Hempstead, which was slated to feature Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday.

With Dandan Zou