Multi-hour power outage in Port Washington

More than 115 PSEG Long Island customers in Port Washington lost power for most of Wednesday after what one customer described as "an explosion."

PSEG said the problem stemmed from "multiple sections" of a power line that experienced "hard contact" with rear-property trees in Port Washington.

"Each time PSEG worked to re-energize, a fuse would blow causing service to be lost," spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin said.

PSEG’s outage map at one point showed estimated restoration times of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the company later told a customer power would be restored by 7 p.m.

PSEG was widely criticized for missing estimated restoration times after Tropical Storm Isaias, frequently by days.

Port Washington resident Dick Silverman said he heard what sounded like an explosion around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and his power went out immediately.

"It sounded like a bomb going off," Silverman said. Later, his wife saw trucks at three separate locations working to restore the outage. PSEG's outage map still showed customers without power as of 7:30 p.m. and did not list a restoration estimate.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Each time I called they would give me a different estimate of when the power would be back," said Silverman, who is disabled and lost power for a week after Tropical Storm Isaias.

PSEG initially sent a tree crew to respond to clear the vegetation and "due to the extensive vegetative interference, we dispatched two more crews to continue working on clearing the vegetation," she said.

The restoration estimate "has been difficult to ascertain due the heavy vegetation interference with the lines," she said, adding, "crews are continuing to work in the field."