Second noose incident at PSEG, National Grid site investigated by Nassau police

For the second time in less than three months, a noose was discovered at a work site in Hewlett shared by PSEG Long Island and National Grid in an incident the utility considers to be a possible bias crime.

PSEG officials said an employee found a rope hung in the shape of a noose on Monday at a company facility on Mill Road. The incident has been referred to Nassau police, who are investigating, officials said.

A Nassau police spokesman confirmed the investigation but said there does not appear to be any criminality at this point.

PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin said of the incident: "Behaviors, acts and symbols of hate like these have no place at PSEG Long Island or the worksites we occupy and will not be tolerated."

She added, "The safety of our employees is paramount and as an immediate step, the security presence on site has been enhanced. In addition, further security cameras and lighting are being installed and further measures are being reviewed."

There was no immediate indication who left the noose or if it was directed at a single worker or a group of employees, Chauvin said.

The utility, she said, is not aware of any video surveillance in the Hewlett yard that would have shown who left the rope at the site.

A noose was previously found at the same work site on Sept. 10. There have been no arrests related to that incident, which PSEG also considers a possible bias crime.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for any information leading to an arrest in the most recent case. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or submit a tip online at http://nassaucounty.crimestoppersweb.com/. All tips to Crime Stoppers may be submitted anonymously.

PSEG Long Island is partnering with Nassau police to offer a separate $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, Chauvin said. But tipsters, who can call 516-573-2925 or 516-573-2926, aren't permitted to stay anonymous.