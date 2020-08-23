TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Man exposed himself to 2 girls, 16 and 17, in East Meadow, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

An East Meadow man is facing lewdness charges after police said he exposed and touched himself in front of two teenage girls, Nassau police said.

Police were called to 101 Carman Avenue, the address of East Meadow High School, about 5:20 p.m. Saturday following a report of the man exposing himself to the 16- and 17-year-old girls, authorities said.

Michael Daly, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. He was expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Mineola on Sunday, police said.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Nassau top stories

Commuters wait for their train at the Great MTA in fiscal crisis, but plans to add 776 jobs
Workers look to restore power Aug. 6 in PSEG Long Island considering no-call policy for nonemergencies
Anaya Cullum, left, and Chelsea Cohen, both of Minority teens gather, discuss mental health resources
The less the rules are enforced and adhered Doctors say risk returning to the gym is low, with restrictions
Cuomo, pictured in May, said Saturday that hospitalizations Cuomo: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach another record low in NY
Demonstrators Tuesday at Oyster Bay Town Hall protest State law preempts local law viability of homeless shelter, lawyers say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search