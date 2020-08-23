An East Meadow man is facing lewdness charges after police said he exposed and touched himself in front of two teenage girls, Nassau police said.

Police were called to 101 Carman Avenue, the address of East Meadow High School, about 5:20 p.m. Saturday following a report of the man exposing himself to the 16- and 17-year-old girls, authorities said.

Michael Daly, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. He was expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Mineola on Sunday, police said.