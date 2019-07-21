Officials in the Village of Floral Park are searching for a new building and public works superintendent for the first time in 18 years.

Steve Siwinski retired after working his last shift on Thursday. The village already has begun interviewing job candidates, said Mayor Dominick Longobardi. Trustees said they did not want to accept Siwinski's retirement letter because he has been an important figure in almost every facet of village operations, the mayor said.

"Every time you drive on a road, every time you take a look at a streetlight, every time you take a look at a tree, every time you step into one of [the village's] buildings, every time you've done something in your own home, he has played a part in that," Longobardi said. "It's going to be very difficult to go forward without him."

Siwinski, 61, oversaw construction projects at the village pool, the redesign of the Colonial Gardens park, renovations to the Atlantic Avenue firehouse and a villagewide LED streetlight program during his tenure. He also managed 70 employees, issued more than 30,000 building permits and coordinated snow removal on village roads.

Siwinski, of Mineola, said he appreciated the trustees for keeping him on staff for so long. He was reappointed every other year by the board. Siwinski's annual salary as building superintendent was $145,000 and he received a $35,000 annual stipend as the public works chief.

"Hope everyone is satisfied with my work," he said at the board's July 16 meeting. "My replacement, whoever they may be, I'm sure will be just as fine."

Trustees on Tuesday approved hiring Melville-based architectural and engineering firm H2M to help perform some of Siwinski's duties until a successor is named, Longobardi said. Trustees also approved paying out $90,307 to Siwinski in unused sick, personal days and vacation days.

Trustees Archie Cheng and Kevin Fitzgerald thanked Siwinski for answering questions that helped acclimate them to governing the village. Cheng said Siwinski "taught me a lot about buildings and taught me a lot about construction in the village."