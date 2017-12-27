TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

NYPD: Valley Stream man dies in Brooklyn wrong-way crash

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Valley Stream man was killed when the sport utility vehicle he was driving was involved in a wrong-way head-on collision early Wednesday in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Oladele Adaramola, 58, died in the crash, police said, and the driver of the other vehicle, a 73-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash at Rockaway Avenue and Linden Boulevard in the Brownsville section was reported in a 911 call at 4:08 a.m.

Police said Adaramola was driving a 2008 Nissan SUV east in the westbound lane of Linden Boulevard when he collided head-on with the commercial Ford van driven by the 73-year-old man. The van driver was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Kings County Hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Adaramola was found unconscious and unresponsive by responding officers and was transported to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash, police said.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Oliver Grossman checks out his newborn brother, Elliott, LI mom delivers 2nd Christmas Eve baby
Anthony Santino's final Hempstead Town Board meeting as Santino to step down as town supervisor Friday
Patrice Nganang, a professor of comparative literature and SBU professor released from Cameroon prison, wife says
Smithtown residents wait to prepay next year's property Tax receivers' offices extend hours, get clerical help
The Trebing family at their Nesconset home on Years after transplant, family pays it forward
Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, will be sunny but Forecast: Sunny, wind chills 10 to 15 degrees
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE