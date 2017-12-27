A Valley Stream man was killed when the sport utility vehicle he was driving was involved in a wrong-way head-on collision early Wednesday in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Oladele Adaramola, 58, died in the crash, police said, and the driver of the other vehicle, a 73-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Police said the crash at Rockaway Avenue and Linden Boulevard in the Brownsville section was reported in a 911 call at 4:08 a.m.

Police said Adaramola was driving a 2008 Nissan SUV east in the westbound lane of Linden Boulevard when he collided head-on with the commercial Ford van driven by the 73-year-old man. The van driver was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Kings County Hospital, where police said he was in stable condition.

Adaramola was found unconscious and unresponsive by responding officers and was transported to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crash, police said.