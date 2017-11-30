TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau

Nassau’s supervising judge stepping down, court officials say

Christopher Quinn offered his resignation from the position in a letter Thursday to New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, records show.

Hon. Christopher Quinn is seen on June 7,

Hon. Christopher Quinn is seen on June 7, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Bridget Murphy  bridget.murphy@newsday.com @ByBridgetMurphy
Recently re-elected Nassau County Court Judge Christopher Quinn is stepping down from his role as the court’s supervisory judge as he prepares to start his next term on the bench, court officials confirmed Thursday.

Quinn, who has held the supervisory role since a 2013 appointment, offered his resignation from the position in a letter Thursday to New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, records...

Bridget Murphy is a Newsday criminal justice reporter.

