TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

An Air Show stopper? Rain could ground, delay Jones Beach staple

Per usual, spectators at this weekend's Bethpage Air

Per usual, spectators at this weekend's Bethpage Air Show will be looking towards the sky for fighter jets and parachutists, but also, a break in the bad weather. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

With rain in the forecast over the weekend, patrons, pilots, parachutists and Bethpage Air Show organizers will all be looking toward the clouds and hoping to catch a break.

Assuming there's a respite from the bad weather, the two-day air show at Jones Beach State Park — back with crowds on the sand after the pandemic shuttered last year's performance — can start late, park officials said Thursday.

"The schedule is adjusted or paused after an evaluation of weather conditions," George Gorman, Long Island regional director, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said by email. "Through the years, on occasion we have had delayed starts of the Air Show and the show has concluded sooner than scheduled due to weather issues."

So, with the weather in doubt, here are some things to know before heading out for 2021's version of the annual, unofficial curtain raiser for summer on Long Island:

  • Planning to get a Friday preshow glimpse of pilots practicing above Jones Beach? It might be a good idea to get there early. There is a 60% chance of showers after 2 p.m., increasing to 100% at night, the National Weather Service said.
  • On Saturday, keep that jacket and umbrella handy. The calendar will say "May 29" but the weather will feel more like late March. The forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain, with winds of between 18 and 21 mph, and a high topping out at an un-air-show-like 53 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
  • The Sunday forecast is not much better, with a 50% chance of rain, but if dry weather persists, the show will be livestreamed instead of on Saturday.
  • If either show is canceled — grounding popular air show staples like the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Army Golden Knights parachutists — the $10 event passes can be returned in exchange for two free passes to visit any state park.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

A Freeport police officer demonstrates a body camera
Curran announces bodycam purchases for all 2,500 Nassau police officers
The COVID-19 pandemic has been behind a huge
Thousands of LIers needed food assistance during COVID-19 surge
Diana Catalan, right, goes over Elva Rosario's paperwork
Cuomo: Employers must pay sick day to NYers who miss work due to vaccine
Keren Dial, a junior at Valley Stream South
Nassau School Notebook: Winners in art competition
Tahira A. DuPree Chase, Westbury's incoming school superintendent,
Westbury names Bronx native its new school superintendent
A LIRR M7 train traveling through the mainline
Cuomo announces 2022 start for LIRR access to Grand Central
Didn’t find what you were looking for?