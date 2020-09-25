Seventeen people gathered Friday afternoon on the steps of Hempstead Town Hall during a rally for Breonna Taylor.

The group consisted of people ranging in age from high school students to people in their 60s. They chanted, "Say her name — Breonna Taylor" and "Black Lives Matter."

Organizer Anthony Liddie, 20, of Hempstead, with the educational grassroots group "Voices of Uniondale," said Friday‘s event was less a protest and more a rally to show appreciation for the "essence" of Taylor.

Liddie, a junior at Columbia University, said Taylor’s name and image have been used as memes, she has become a martyr, but, "We have not given her enough community love in order to recognize her name," he said as more people arrived as the sun began to set on a mild evening.

Taylor, a Black 26-year-old emergency room technician from Louisville, died in March after she was shot six times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation.

On Wednesday a grand jury indicted one of three officers involved in the shooting with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony for his actions during the raid. The now fired officer, Brett Hankison, faced no other charges and no one was charged for causing Taylor's death. The other two officers remain on the job.

The warrant in Taylor’s case was linked to a suspect who did not live in the home and no drugs were found there. Prosecutors said the officers were justified in using force to protect themselves after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the decision was based on Hankison firing rounds from his weapon that went into a neighboring apartment and put those residents in danger.

Wednesday's decision touched off demonstrations on Long Island on Thursday and for two days in New York City. Taylor's name was often mentioned in protest across the country during marches against police brutality and systemic racism spurred by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Kim Costa, 62, of Hempstead, said she has been attending multiple protests against police brutality since June.

She said the last few months have been stressful for Black people like herself.

Costa said there was no justice served for Taylor.

"They charged somebody for the bullets that didn’t hit anybody, but not for the bullets that killed her. That’s crazy. It’s unfair," Costa said.

Angelique Contreras, 53, of Uniondale who works in the healthcare industry, said as a Black woman, she’s tired of the violence affecting her community.

"It’s bad that we have Black-on-Black crime, but it’s real bad when cops just start shooting," Contreras said. She added she has police officers in her family working at multiple departments on Long Island.

She said officers generally need more training in de-escalation and how to interact with those suffering from mental illness.

There are also other problems plaguing police, Contreras said.

"Not all cops are bad. You’re bad if you’re a good cop that . . . [doesn't] speak out against the bad cops in your unit," she said.