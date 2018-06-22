A guest at a Rockville Centre hotel was injured Friday after coming into contact with a pool chemical, Nassau police said.

The incident occurred at around noon at Ramada by Wyndham on Sunrise Highway when a guest breathed in or was exposed to a chemical cloud caused by a substance used in the pool’s maintenance, authorities said.

The person was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment.

The area around the pool was evacuated, police said.