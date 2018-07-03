The Hempstead Village board of trustees is to vote Tuesday night to discontinue Officer Randy Stith's paid administrative leave after his April arrest, according to the meeting's agenda.

The move, if passed, would allow acting Chief Paul Johnson to determine Stith's duties as his criminal case continues, village officials said. Stith's employment would not be terminated under the legislation.

Stith, 27, is charged with stealing money from the village fire department and falsifying a letter of recommendation to become a police officer. He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court July 16. He remains a member of the Hempstead school board.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Teresa Corrigan last month issued a temporary order of protection against Stith, forbidding him from contacting a village firefighter.

The board voted twice in May to keep Stith on paid administrative leave as his case plays out. The first vote was taken without proper public notice and had to be recast. Mayor Don Ryan, who has called Stith his "godson," recused himself. Several community members have spoken against Stith's arrest and commended the board for keeping him on paid leave.

Stith is accused of stealing more than $6,500 from the fire department's Southside Hose 2 when he was treasurer, from February 2015 to January. Prosecutors have also alleged that he filed a forged recommendation letter in April 2015 "purporting to be signed by another member" of his fire company after the Nassau County Civil Service Commission initially denied his application to be a police officer.

In a separate case, Stith was charged when he was 19 years old with misdemeanor assault and criminal possession of a weapon after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a bottle of bleach, splashing the chemical into her eyes, court records show. The incident stemmed from a dispute over clothes at a Hempstead laundry.

Stith pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment violation, which is not a criminal offense. He served 5 days in jail, paid $200 in fines and $120 in court surcharges, and received a 1-year conditional discharge, according to the records.