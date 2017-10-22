Five-year-old Teagan Golden had never ice-skated until Sunday when she and about a dozen other children aged 5 to 9 learned the basics of hockey at a Bethpage ice rink with former New York Rangers star Ron Duguay.

The Holbrook girl skated a few feet and fell. And fell again. And again and again and again. But she emerged from the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center with a wide smile.

“It was fun to play on the ice,” Teagan said.

Teagan was one of about 250 children signed up for hourlong Rangers’ Try Hockey for Free sessions at the rink, with all-time Rangers scoring leader Rod Gilbert scheduled to join Duguay later in the day. Instructors with the team’s Junior Rangers program assisted in teaching duties.

“We believe strongly that giving kids an opportunity to play sports early in their life engages them for a lifetime and allows them to appreciate the beauty of the game and the sport,” said Jordan Solomon, executive vice president of MSG Sports, which owns the Rangers.

Hockey is more expensive than other sports, with high costs for ice time at rinks and for uniforms, skates, helmets and other equipment that kids quickly grow out of, Solomon said.

Try Hockey for Free, created in 2012, introduces youth to the sport, and the related Rangers Assist program donates equipment, helps refurbish rinks and provides free hockey clinics.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Duguay said hockey isn’t as easy a sport to start participating in as, for example, soccer, for which kids only need a ball. Try Hockey for Free allows children “to at least get a taste of the sport, to get a feel of the fun of playing,” he said.

Casey Heda, 7, of Massapequa Park, is in a street-hockey league but had never skated on ice until Sunday, his father, Brian Heda, 43, said.

Although he knew how to hold a stick and aim the puck, he sometimes struggled to stay on his feet.

“He’s trying to get it in there,” Brian Heda said from behind the rink glass. “He’s trying — and he’s down.”

But even splayed out on the ice, Casey kept trying to push the puck into the net with his stick.

Teagan’s father, Jim Golden, 42, said he knows hockey is a more expensive sport than others. But as he watched Teagan and son Caden, 8, have fun on the ice, he said he’d make it work. His kids “are huge fans” of hockey and had been eager to finally get to learn.

“If the kids want to do it, you find a way to provide for your kids,” Golden said.

A Nov. 3 Rangers Assist-sponsored game at the Oyster Bay rink, featuring several former Rangers players, will benefit the town hockey program. Town director of operations Andy Rothstein said money raised will help subsidize the program.