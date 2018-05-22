TODAY'S PAPER
Oyster Bay Town to lower daily parking fees at Ransom Beach

Bayville businesses and elected officials said last year’s fee of up to $60 per vehicle had hurt beachfront restaurants’ seasonal revenue.

The daily fee at the Ransom Beach parking

The daily fee at the Ransom Beach parking lot will be $10 beginning this weekend, officials say. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Parking fees at Ransom Beach in Bayville will go down to $10 a day for motorists without a seasonal parking pass, under new rules approved Tuesday night by the Oyster Bay Town Board.

The new daily fee begins this weekend to park at the town-owned lot on Bayville Avenue.

Bayville businesses and elected officials complained the enforcement of daily parking fees last year of up to $60 per vehicle had hurt beachfront restaurants’ seasonal revenue.

Summer is the season when restaurants facing the beach expect to make most of their profits, business owners have said.

The resolution was brought on as a walk-on without prior notice.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino called the lower fee a compromise worked out with Bayville officials and businesses.

Connie Concetta, owner of Bayville restaurant Ralph’s Pizzeria, told the town board residents wanted no parking fee.

“Let’s hope that works and if it doesn’t we’ll still continue to fight,” Concetta said after the board’s discussion.

Residents also can obtain $60 seasonal-parking stickers from the town.

The town has long charged daily parking fees at Ransom Beach.

But in 2016, as officials struggled with the town’s financial problems, Bayville stopped staffing the booth that checked motorist’s parking stickers, meaning parking effectively became free.

When the town resumed charging motorists to park at the beach lot in 2017, businesses complained that beachgoers heading to nearby Stehli Beach would park all day for free in the spots meant for their customers.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

