Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj paid a visit to Nassau County’s jail last week to visit her brother a day after he was convicted of raping his former stepdaughter, a law enforcement source confirmed Wednesday.

On Nov. 9, a Nassau jury convicted Minaj’s sibling, Jelani Maraj, 38, of Baldwin, of predatory sexual assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child before a judge sent him to the jail without bail.

On Nov. 10, “a completely dressed-down” Minaj stood in line at the East Meadow correctional facility around lunch time with other visitors who were waiting to see inmates before meeting with her brother in the jail’s visiting area, the source said.

Checking in under her real name, Onika Maraj, the musician kept a low profile and attracted “absolutely no fanfare” — only getting glances from a couple people who seemed to possibly recognize her, the source said.

Minaj stayed at the jail for an hour, putting money in her brother’s inmate commissary account before leaving, the source said.

A publicist for Minaj’s record label didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from her Wednesday.

Maraj’s defense attorney, David Schwartz, said Wednesday he couldn’t confirm or deny that his client’s famous sister had paid her brother a visit in jail. But he said Maraj had his sister’s support following the guilty verdict.

“All of Jelani’s family and close friends are 100 percent supporting him, that includes his mom, his sister and kids,” the Garden City lawyer said.

Schwartz — who is planning to file a motion to set aside the verdict — had included the world-famous musician among possible witnesses at his client’s trial, but never ended up calling Minaj to testify.

The defense had claimed that the victim’s account of sexual abuse was fabricated in an attempt to extort $25 million from the rapper, but a juror said after the trial that the panel didn’t believe the defense’s theory.

The victim testified at the trial that Maraj raped her repeatedly in a Baldwin home, starting when she was 11, during an eight-month period in 2015.

Maraj is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 14 and faces up to life in prison.