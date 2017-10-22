Nassau police on Sunday said the human remains found during a search last week in a wooded area on the Roosevelt-Baldwin border were those of 16-year-old Angel Soler of Roosevelt.

Police had been searching in the woods since Thursday, but on Sunday said the search was completed. The search of the roughly 27-acre site began after Homeland Security Investigations said it received information the night before from a “person of interest” about human remains in the area.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Investigators searching the area found what appeared to be a grave site and the remains of Soler.

Soler had been missing since July 21, according to a police report. He was last seen leaving his Roosevelt home on his mint-green bicycle at 5 p.m. and believed to be headed to an unknown location in Hempstead, detectives had said at the time.

In the missing person’s report, Solar is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Sources had previously told Newsday investigators were searching for the body of a victim of gang violence. However, acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Thursday could not say whether the search was linked to MS-13 gang violence.