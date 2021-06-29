Hempstead Town officials dedicated a street and shopping plaza in Woodmere to former resident and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Town officials recognized Friedman for his four-year term as ambassador, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

A stretch of road was renamed for Friedman at Franklin Place at Broadway and a shopping center alley was renamed as David M. Friedman Plaza.

Friedman, who grew up in North Woodmere and lives between Lawrence and Jerusalem, was honored for his accomplishments. These included moving the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and negotiating the Abraham Accords that established diplomatic relations between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Dignitaries at the event included Hempstead Town board members, local religious officials, former Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) and former Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello, who Trump appointed ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said the renaming recognized the U.S. relationship with Israel and the 200,000 Jewish residents in the Town of Hempstead.

"At a time we’re living in, with rises of attacks on residents and antisemitism attacks on faith, the ambassador is a strong voice needed," Clavin said. "This is a testament of what you’ve meant in that relationship and letting your hometown recognize you for what you’ve done for the United States and Israel."

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friedman grew up with his father Orthodox Rabbi Morris Friedman, the leader of Temple Hillel, which hosted President Ronald Reagan in 1984, the first sitting U.S. president to visit a Jewish congregation in 200 years.

"I’m not sure how we got to this point. This is the well spring where I began and learned lessons and values to what we were able to accomplish," Friedman said. "While serving four years in the country of Israel, whatever we were doing wasn’t always popular. You need support and this community did that and gave me strength to move forward."

Before being named ambassador, Friedman served as Trump’s bankruptcy attorney for his Atlantic City casinos and adviser to his campaign. As ambassador he also declared Israel’s sovereignty to West Bank settlements.

Hempstead Councilman Bruce Blakeman said Friedman defied convention to peaceful relations and moved the embassy, which deserved recognition in the Five Towns.

"The Five Towns has become an internationally known Jewish community," Blakeman said. "It’s a community with important rabbis, successful business people and recognized throughout the world as a premier Jewish community."