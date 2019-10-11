TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach council rescinds city's response to state's draft audit on separation payouts

City Council president Anissa Moore said the city's

Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Beach City Council members voted Friday morning to rescind the city’s response to the state comptroller's draft audit on the city's separation payouts, which said officials in Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office overlooked $3.1 million in questionable payments to employees, police and firefighters over the past 20 years.

Council president Anissa Moore said the response submitted by the city’s outside counsel, Anthony Capozzolo, didn’t take ownership of the city’s practices of separation payouts or address a second state audit detailing the city’s long-term fiscal crisis. She said the city’s response was beyond the scope of the draft audit, which only examined one year of payouts.

“Although the historical perspective was provided, the city failed to take responsibility and own its actions,” Moore said. “Whenever corruption is present, we must shine the light on it, expose it and condemn it. People have lost faith in their local government. Although the process has failed us, we are now erasing the record that the city has provided. We are now hiding the wrongs. It is unfortunate that we have run out of time to carefully consider what the draft response represents.”

The city has until Nov. 11 to issue a response.

