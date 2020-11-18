Full-service restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic would be eligible for government-paid grants as high as $10,000 under a $2.2 million proposal being unveiled Wednesday by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

As part of the Nassau Restaurant Recovery Grant Program, certain federal dollars received by the county would be directed to private, full-service restaurants — "the industry hit hardest by the pandemic" — during the winter months, when outdoor dining will be limited, according to a fact sheet provided by Curran’s office.

"They’ve taken a huge hit," Curran said Wednesday morning in a phone interview in advance of a public announcement in East Meadow.

Across New York, thousands of full-service restaurants were forced to shut down all but takeout for what became months as the state was ravaged by the coronavirus, which has sickened at least 574,000 people and killed at least 33,576 of them. Once the restaurants were allowed to reopen, capacity has been limited to stop the spread of the virus. And though allowed to expand outdoors, restaurants have had to shell out for outdoor seating, partitions, personal-protective equipment, heat lamps, and other items.

With winter coming, Curran said: "It’s gonna be rough…People don’t want to sit outside and shiver eating their filet mignon or whatever."

Curran said the county legislature must approve the program.

Applications for the program are to be available online starting Nov. 30. They will be accepted for two weeks, with the money to be awarded beginning in January, Curran said.

The grant comes with certain strings. The restaurants must have been in operation on or before March 1, 2019, employ 50 or fewer "full-time equivalent" employees, agree to create or keep at least one low- or moderate-income job at full-time status, and certify and demonstrate money troubles due to the pandemic.

A restaurant with up to 10 employees is eligible for as much as $5,000. A restaurant with between 11 and 50 employees is eligible for up to $10,000.

"This is a grant," Curran said. "It’s not a loan."

Curran said the money comes from the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant program, which provides money to municipalities annually to "develop viable urban communities," in part by expanding economic opportunities.

Recipients must be clear of health-department violations and cannot have been found to have violated the pandemic restrictions, she said.

Based on the kind of restaurants that qualify, there are 1,366 such establishments in Nassau County, according to U.S. Census data from 2018. There are 1,413 in Suffolk and 9,696 in New York City.

About 300 restaurants will be able to receive the grants, according to an estimate by Curran’s office.

Curran said the program would be a "win-win," as it would keep people employed in the industry as well as help stimulate communities.

"When our restaurants are doing well, that helps lift up our entire downtowns," she said.

Mario Saccente, president of the Long Island chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association, said Tuesday night, "I think it’s great that someone right now on a local level, that the politicians, really realize how vital the restaurant industry is to Long Island."

He said he hopes Suffolk considers a similar program.