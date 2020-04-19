TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
50° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Adult, 2 child paddleboarders hanging on to Reynolds Channel buoy rescued

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Print

One adult and two children were rescued Sunday afternoon after first responders found them clinging to a buoy in Reynolds Channel while out paddleboarding in Long Beach, officials said.

Rick DiGiacomo, chief of the Long Beach Fire Department, said the department received a call about 2:20 p.m. Sunday that there was a swimmer in distress in Reynolds Channel. Long Beach deployed a j water scooter to the area and were assisted by the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department who had reached the scene with their rescue boat. 

The three paddleboarders were removed to the closest dock and met by an ambulance where they were medically evaluated. No one had to be transported to the hospital, DiGiacomo said.

Two kayakers had tried to reach the paddleboarders as well and were transported back to the dock, DiGiacomo said.

He said the conditions on the water were very windy and the whole operation took about 20 minutes.

Robert Stravinsky, command duty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, said that the Coast Guard from the Jones Beach station had also responded to the call.

Headshot of Newsday employee Joie Tyrell on June

Joie Tyrrell is a Long Island native and covers education for Newsday, where she has worked for nearly 20 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo during his Cuomo: Statewide antibody tests to give 'snapshot' to assess reopening
First responders at scene of a fire at 8 hurt in Great Neck Plaza apartment building fire
Regent Roger Tilles speaks to members of the Educators: School aid cut would decimate local districts
A sign pointing to the jurors' entrance at Experts: Virus concerns could impact future jury trials
More home health aides worry about caring for coronavirus patients 
The parking lot for the state Supreme Court State courts' ban on new civil cases irks attorneys
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search