One adult and two children were rescued Sunday afternoon after first responders found them clinging to a buoy in Reynolds Channel while out paddleboarding in Long Beach, officials said.

Rick DiGiacomo, chief of the Long Beach Fire Department, said the department received a call about 2:20 p.m. Sunday that there was a swimmer in distress in Reynolds Channel. Long Beach deployed a j water scooter to the area and were assisted by the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department who had reached the scene with their rescue boat.

The three paddleboarders were removed to the closest dock and met by an ambulance where they were medically evaluated. No one had to be transported to the hospital, DiGiacomo said.

Two kayakers had tried to reach the paddleboarders as well and were transported back to the dock, DiGiacomo said.

He said the conditions on the water were very windy and the whole operation took about 20 minutes.

Robert Stravinsky, command duty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound, said that the Coast Guard from the Jones Beach station had also responded to the call.