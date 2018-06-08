Several roadways in Mineola will be closed Sunday during the Long Island Portugal Day Parade.

Nassau County police said the closures will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the parade will take place rain or shine.

Police said motorists can use Hillside Avenue and Old Country Road for east-west travel, and Ellison Avenue, Franklin Avenue, Glen Cove Road, Herricks Road, Marcus Avenue, Nassau Boulevard and Post Avenue for north-south travel.

The parade route is from Sayville Road and Jericho Turnpike (near Chaminade High School), east along Jericho Turnpike to Roslyn Road, south along Roslyn Road to Westbury Avenue, east along Westbury Avenue to Union Street, south along Union Street to Wilson Park, Union Street between Colonial Avenue and Liberty Avenue.

The parade will end at the Union Street entrance to Wilson Park in Mineola.

Roads that will be affected are:

East Second Street will be closed to all traffic (except for residents and event participants) from Roslyn Road to the dead end of East Second Street.

Eastbound Jericho Turnpike to be closed at Herricks Road. All eastbound traffic will be detoured to northbound or southbound Herricks Road.

Eastbound Jericho to be closed at Emory Road. All eastbound traffic will be detoured northbound on Emory Road.

Northbound Mineola Boulevard to be closed at Jericho Turnpike.

Southbound Mineola Boulevard to be closed at Jericho Turnpike.

Northbound Willis Avenue to be closed at Jericho Turnpike.

Southbound Willis Avenue to be closed at Jericho Turnpike.

Northbound Roslyn Road will be closed from Second Street to Jericho Turnpike.

Southbound Roslyn Road to be detoured to eastbound Jericho Turnpike.

Westbound Jericho Turnpike to be detoured to northbound Roslyn Road.

Roslyn Road will be closed to all traffic from Second Street to Jericho Turnpike.

Union Street will be closed to all traffic from Westbury Avenue to East Second Street.

Westbury Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Roslyn Road to Sheridan Boulevard.