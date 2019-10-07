Cops described it as a smash and grab.

Nassau County police Seventh Squad detectives are asking for help in locating the man they said robbed a 7-Eleven store early Monday in Massapequa.

Police said the robbery occurred at the store at 4222 Sunrise Hwy. at 1:04 a.m.

They said the robber entered the store, jumped over the counter — and tried to pry the cash register open with a knife.

When that failed, police said the man "threw the register to the floor, causing it to open."

The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.