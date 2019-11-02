TODAY'S PAPER
Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A truck driver making a delivery at a Hicksville grocery store was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The delivery driver, 35, was sitting in his truck waiting to make a delivery at the rear of Stop and Shop on Old Country Road around 7:05 a.m. when he was approached by another man who displayed a handgun, police said. The assailant ordered the victim out of the truck, police said in a news release.

The victim emptied his pockets, handing over two cellphones before the robber took off on foot going east on Duffy Avenue, police said. No injuries were reported.

The robber is a thin build male who was wearing black hooded clothing and a ski mask, police said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

