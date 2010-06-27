Robbery of charity collections at Massapequa supermarket

A man collecting donations for a church group outside a grocery store in Massapequa was robbed at knifepoint Saturday night, Nassau police said.

Police said the man was soliciting funds for Living Hope Christian Ministries from Catholic Charities at about 8 p.m. in front of the Pathmark on Carmens Road when a middle-aged man came up to him, showed him a knife, and took the donation box.

The suspect then got into a black pickup truck and headed east.

Police described the man as in his 40s, 6 foot 2 inches tall, with brown hair, and wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.