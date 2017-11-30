Gas leak prompts Syosset school evacuation, officials say
The district says the leak at Robbins Lane Elementary School is “no longer active”as students are moved to the high school.
A gas leak caused the evacuation of a Syosset school district elementary school Thursday, police and district officials said.
The incident occurred at the Robbins Lane Elementary School at about 10 a.m., Nassau County police said.
There were no reported injuries.
The district, in an alert to parents and on its website, said “a fence installer struck a gas line on the campus” at...
