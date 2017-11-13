This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Kelly Ann Tinyes’ family wants to keep her killer in prison

Robert Golub, who killed his 13-year-old neighbor in 1989, has third parole hearing, at some point this month.

Robert Golub, left, killed his 13-year-old neighbor Kelly Ann Tinyes, right, in 1989. Photo Credit: Handouts

A Valley Stream man who beat and strangled a 13-year-old neighbor to death in 1989 will seek parole from state prison again this month, his third attempt, records show.

Robert Golub, 50, has a hearing before the parole board at an unspecified date this month, according to online records of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Once again, the family of the victim,...

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

