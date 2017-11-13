Kelly Ann Tinyes’ family wants to keep her killer in prison
Robert Golub, who killed his 13-year-old neighbor in 1989, has third parole hearing, at some point this month.
A Valley Stream man who beat and strangled a 13-year-old neighbor to death in 1989 will seek parole from state prison again this month, his third attempt, records show.
Robert Golub, 50, has a hearing before the parole board at an unspecified date this month, according to online records of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Once again, the family of the victim,...
