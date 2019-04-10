A Marine killed in Afghanistan was a decorated reservist from Locust Valley who had deployed for nearly a year, the last six months in the war zone, military records show.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, and two other Marine reservists — one an FDNY firefighter — were killed Monday when their convoy was hit by a roadside bomb near the main U.S. base in Afghanistan, military officials said. The Marines were conducting combat missions in the Parwan province as part of the Resolute Support Mission.

Hendriks had been awarded the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal, records show.

“These Marines are honored for their extraordinary bravery and for their direct contribution to the defense of this nation,” said Maj. Roger Hollenbeck, a Marine Corps spokesman. The Marines are still investigating the attack and have no details yet, Hollenbeck said.

Hendriks was an infantry machine gun specialist who joined the service in 2012 and previously deployed to Georgia, military records show. He was with Site Support 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment in Garden City.

A Locust Valley High School directory listed Hendriks and his brother, Joseph, as students. Robert Hendriks is listed as being a senior in the 2011-12 school year.

His family could not be reached for comment on Wednesday morning.

The Marines were part of the Georgia Deployment Program for the NATO mission, a recurring, six-month rotation between U.S. Marines and the armed forces of Georgia, Hollenbeck said.

One of the other Marines killed was a New York City firefighter, whom officials identified as Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Slutman, 43, of Yonkers. The third was Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania.

Slutman had previously deployed to Iraq, Mozambique and Georgia, records show. He had been awarded medals including the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was based out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In New York City on Tuesday, black bunting covered the Bronx Ladder Company 27 firehouse where Slutman had served since 2015. He joined the FDNY in 2003 and was previously assigned to Ladder Company 17, also in the Bronx.

As a firefighter, he had pulled an unconscious woman from the seventh floor of a burning building in July 2013, and a year later, Mayor Bill de Blasio presented him with the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal in a ceremony attended by Slutman’s wife, Shannon, and their three daughters.

“The decorated 15-year veteran of the department is truly one of New York City’s bravest — running into danger to protect and defend others, both in New York City and in combat overseas,” de Blasio said in a news release Tuesday.

“Firefighter Slutman bravely wore two uniforms and committed his life to public service both as a New York City firefighter and as a member of the United States Marine Corps,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “The hearts and prayers of the entire department are with his loved ones and with the families of his fellow service members who lost their lives in service to our nation.”

Slutman is the fourth FDNY member to die while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan since the United States launched its military mission there in 2003, officials said. In March 2018, firefighters Christopher Raguso, of Commack, and Christopher Zanetis, of Long Island City, Queens, were among the airmen from Long Island’s 106th Rescue Wing who died when their helicopter went down in Iraq. There are 73 FDNY members serving in the U.S. armed forces worldwide, according to the release.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Nonprofits aimed at helping the families of slain first responders announced they will pay the mortgage for Slutman’s widow and provide annual financial support for his family.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened near the Bagram Airfield, and said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle. The account could not be reconciled with that of U.S. officials.

Three other U.S. service members were wounded in the attack, the U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

On Tuesday, local Afghan officials said at least five Afghan civilians were wounded in the commotion after the attack.

Monday’s fatalities bring to seven the number of U.S. soldiers killed this year in Afghanistan, even as Washington has stepped up efforts to find a way to end the 17-year war, America’s longest. There are about 14,000 U.S. forces in the country supporting Afghan forces as they struggle on two fronts against a resurgent Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate, which has sought to expand there.

Last year, 13 U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan.

With Ellen Yan, Chau Lam and AP

Correction: Hendriks joined the service in 2012. A previous version of this story listed an incorrect date.