Services set for LI Marine killed in Afghanistan

Sgt. Robert Hendriks, a Locust Valley Marine reservist who was killed in an April 8 attack outside of Kabul, will be buried April 24 at Calverton National Cemetery, officials announced.

Sgt. Robert A. Hendriks, of Locust Valley, died

Sgt. Robert A. Hendriks, of Locust Valley, died with two other Marine reservists, including an FDNY firefighter, when their convoy was hit by a roadside bomb near the main U.S. base in Afghanistan on April 8. Photo Credit: U.S. Marines

By Martin C. Evans
Family, friends, and well-wishers will gather at Calverton National Cemetery next Wednesday to bid farewell to Marine Sgt. Robert Hendriks, a Locust Valley Marine reservist who was killed in an April 8 attack outside of Kabul.

Hendricks, who was posthumously promoted from the rank of corporal, will be buried with military honors, a Marine official said Wednesday.

A motorcade bearing his remains from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware is expected to arrive on Long Island shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Veterans organizations, including the Patriot Guard Riders, have said they intended to pay their respects by displaying flags and offering salutes as the motorcade makes its way to a funeral home in Glen Head.

A memorial visitation for Hendricks will be 1-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head.

He and two other Marines — Christopher K.A. Slutman, 43, of Newark, Delaware; and Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania — were killed when a bomb explosion struck their vehicle near Bagram Air Base 20 miles north of the capital of Kabul.

 The fatalities raised to seven the number of U.S. troops killed so far in 2019, in what at more than 17 years of fighting has become America’s longest war.

