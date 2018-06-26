TODAY'S PAPER
Great Neck doctor sentenced to prison in fatal abortion

By The Associated Press
A New York physician who pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while performing an abortion that led to the bleeding death of a woman who was six months pregnant has been sentenced to prison.

Dr. Robert Rho, of Great Neck was sentenced to 1-1/3 to 4 years in prison Tuesday.

Rho, 55, admitted he was negligent while performing the abortion on Jamie Lee Morales, 30, in 2016, when he severed her uterine aorta, ripped her cervix and pierced her uterine wall.

A Queens jury was close to a verdict on the original second-degree manslaughter charge against the doctor before he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge. He had faced up to 15 years behind bars for manslaughter.

