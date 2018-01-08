North Hempstead senior policy adviser Robert Troiano, who counseled Supervisor Judi Bosworth on town, county and state issues, has resigned to join Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s administration, officials said.

The departure of Troiano, 64, of Westbury, is among other recent high-profile resignations in the town of North Hempstead.

Troiano began last Tuesday as the acting commissioner for traffic and parking violations, said Curran spokesman Michael Martino. His annual salary will be $155,000. Martino added that Troiano will be confirmed as commissioner at a hearing during the next legislative session this month.

Bosworth said in a statement Monday that Troiano was a “central member” of her team since she took office and that she “valued his counsel and wisdom.”

“Robert has a long and distinguished history in public service and has always served his constituents with passion, first as a council member here in North Hempstead and then as a legislator in Nassau County,” Bosworth said.

Troiano has long been an influential figure in Nassau County Democratic circles. He served on the Westbury school board and North Hempstead Town Board for six years before representing Nassau’s Second Legislative District from 2010 to 2013. He then resigned to accept a $132,000-a-year position in January 2014 as North Hempstead Town’s director of operations.

In July 2016, he became a senior policy adviser. As of his departure, his annual salary was $137,660, said North Hempstead Town spokeswoman Carole Trottere.

The town board will vote on Troiano’s resignation at a Tuesday meeting.

In his new role, Troiano will oversee an agency with 45 employees that generates nearly $64 million in revenue from traffic and parking fees and surcharges, according to a November 2017 county budget report. The agency maintains a contract with a private operator to run the county’s red-light camera program, which generated $33.7 million in 2015 from 400,773 violations at its 84 red-light camera intersections, according to the county’s Traffic Safety Board.

Martino said that Troiano had the “deep management experience” necessary to helm “one of the most important agencies in Nassau County.”

Two other former North Hempstead workers have resigned and taken jobs with Hempstead Town. Effective Jan. 1, former comptroller Averil Smith became Hempstead’s director of finance under new Town Supervisor Laura Gillen, said Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Fricchione. Smith had worked for North Hempstead Town since September 2015. At the time of her resignation, her annual salary was $136,688.

North Hempstead’s chief deputy town attorney, Mitch Pitnick, will on Tuesday become counsel to Gillen, Fricchione confirmed. His last day in North Hempstead was Monday. Pitnick was paid $112,862 in 2016, according to town payroll records. He had worked in the town since 2007.

Fricchione said Pitnick’s annual salary will be $145,000 and Smith’s will be $130,000.

With Robert Brodsky